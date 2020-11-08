RAD Artists Host Fall Studio Stroll November 14-15

Artists in Asheville’s River Arts District (RAD) will celebrate the annual Fall Studio Stroll Saturday and Sunday, November 14 and 15, offering visitors special demonstrations and events, including workshops and gallery receptions. Newly expanded greenway space connects the district with walking and biking paths and offers open spaces for eating and recreating outdoors. Most participating businesses will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Masks and social distancing are required.

Artists, many of whom have had to close temporarily or reduce hours since the pandemic began in March, are eager to welcome visitors and show off new work. “With the crispness of fall newly in the air, the artists and everybody else are itching to be out and, I hope, at the Arts District (with all proper precautions),” says Noël Yovovich, jewelry artist at Pink Dog Creative. She will hold demonstrations of coloring titanium with electricity throughout the day from 11:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will offer a grab bag drawing for discounts and prizes. Abstract artist Julieta Fumberg will be painting live at Creative Hub Studios, a studio and gallery space representing 10 Pink Dog Creative artists. “The Stroll means a lot for artists since a lot of the artists here in the RAD, as well as everyone, lost so many sales throughout the pandemic,” Fumberg says. Creative Hub Studios will host an outdoor creative market across the street from Pink Dog Creative.

Peter Roux, whose Sky + Ground Contemporary Art is located in Riverview Station, will be in his studio painting and welcoming visitors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. “As an artist working in the RAD, being able to engage with visitors to my studio is extremely important to me,” he says. “Events like the Fall Studio Stroll provide a focused opportunity for that—and during this strange and challenging year, these opportunities become more critical than ever.” Sky + Ground exhibits the work of six artists, including Colleen Lineberry and Deanna Chilian who will demonstrate on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, from 2–4 p.m.

Elise Okrend will hold demonstrations in soft pastels from 12–5 p.m. at Wedge Studios. For those unable to attend the weekend’s celebration of art, virtual events will also be available via social media. Pam Granger Gale, who teaches marbling and watercolor classes at Majik Studios, will demonstrate the marbling process at 3 p.m. on both days of the Stroll. Find the live event on Facebook @majikstudios207.

Other events scheduled for the Stroll weekend include a weaving demonstration by Judy Levine Ott at 362 Depot Studios; outside wheel throwing demos and a handmade pop up shop at Curve Studios; a new gallery opening for Cindy Walton at Pink Dog Creative; Conversations with Raphaella at Riverview Station #104; a curbside sale under tents outside The Village Potters Clay Center; a demonstration of curly wire Christmas trees by Claudia Moore Field from 2–4 p.m. at Philip DeAngelo Studio; and Affirmation and Renewal—Connecting with Nature, an opening of new work by David Sheldon at Mark Bettis Studio & Gallery on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more about Fall Studio Stroll events, a map and a studio guide to the district’s artists, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com. Studios have varying hours. Information may also be found at websites for studios and individual artists.