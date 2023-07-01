RAD’s Summertime Second Saturday is July 8

Join River Arts District (RAD) artists on July 8 for Second Saturday events including exhibitions of new work, special sales of art and art materials, live art and demonstrations and a studio party. Trolley service, parking areas and sidewalks for walkers help to make studios, restaurants and other businesses accessible throughout the day.

At Riverview Station (Studio #256), Lori Portka is hosting We’re Better Together Studio Party from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Portka calls the event an opportunity “to show my overflowing gratitude for the love and connections I’ve made through my art.” Snacks, drinks and music will be provided while visitors peruse and purchase Portka’s new collection of paintings titled Better Together. “We have some surprises in the works too,” Portka says.

At 310 Art, see demonstrations by resident artists and find out about ongoing and upcoming classes. Artists will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additional events at Riverview Station include a clay sculpture demo with Bruce Santorini from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; live art and demos in ceramics, fiber art, botanical mixed media, oil painting and drawing at Art Garden AVL from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and an interactive exhibition, All the Feels: A Tactile Show for the Senses, at Modern Muse Gallery from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

On the RAD’s Depot Street, events include an exhibition of the latest augmented reality work by Jaime Byrd at NorthLight Studios from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; a marbled paper sale at Majik Studios from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and pysanky egg demonstrations by Andrea Kulish from 12–5 p.m., both at Pink Dog Creative; an artist reception from 2–6 p.m. at Trackside Studios for Nature Flowing, A Photography Exhibition by Susanna Euston; and demonstrations by Cindy Lou Chenard from 1–5 p.m. at 362 Depot Street Studios. “I will be demonstrating my three-dimensional landscape painting technique using paint on thin layers of wood,” Chenard says. “I have found that in these times of ‘online’ everything, people are wanting to connect with the artists and see their creative process. We, as artists, spend so much time one-on-one with our art that we enjoy the time showing our artwork in person.”

Additionally, this month in the RAD, NorthLight artists Amanda McLenon and Nadine Charlsen will hold moving sales, with special pricing on original paintings, on Saturday, July 1, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. McLenon will be moving to a solo space at Pink Dog and Charlsen is moving to the front space at NorthLight.

For a complete schedule of events and times, a map and a studio guide to the district’s artists, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com. Studios have varying hours. Information may also be found at websites for studios and individual artists.