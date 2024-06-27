Rare Artist Expo at The Gallery at Flat Rock Offers Last Chance for Many Works

The Gallery at Flat Rock presents Get That Shiitake Outta Here, a studio-clearing artist expo, on Saturday, July 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be no preview for the show, which will feature a variety of media, and once the event is over, the works are no longer available for sale.

“This event hosted by The Gallery at Flat Rock inspired me to actually do what I’ve been procrastinating on for years—review portfolios and stacks of artwork accumulated over decades of studio practice and get them organized,” says oil painter Marsha Hammel. “I will present archival work in studio frames; drawings, paintings and monographs from the ‘70s, ‘80s, ’90s and the first years of the new century. For the most part eschewing trends, the work is surprisingly current despite its vintage. This event will provide an overview of my development in style and approach over five decades.”

Kelly Chelena, who works in acrylic and watercolors, will also bring a variety of colorful works to the expo. “This event feels almost like a mini retrospective,” she says. “I can bring in new pieces alongside my current work in the gallery. Clearing out some room in my studio gives me the opportunity to refocus and make new work.”

Other participating artists include Vasili Borovski, Jan Durand, Alec Hall, Rick Houck, Carol Beth Icard, Helene Lund Den Boer, Barry Rhodes, Janice Schmidt, Keith Spencer, Jen Starwalt and Susan Webb Tregay.

The Gallery at Flat Rock is located at 2702A Greenville Highway, in Flat Rock Square. Hours are Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more at GalleryFlatRock.com or by calling 828.698.7000.