Register Now for Upcoming Workshops at Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio in Brevard

Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio will launch a series of workshops beginning in mid-July. “Workshops are an added dimension to the creative process that brings another layer of vibrancy to the gallery,” says gallery owner Lucy Clark. “I have a small albeit lovely classroom that opens to an enclosed back courtyard which works well for so many different mediums. The classes are small and intimate, giving students a more in-depth connection with the instructors.”

A three-day field painting workshop with Jeff Ripple begins on July 17, running from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. “The workshop introduces the concept of creating studies outside in nature to further develop in the studio into more finished paintings or to use as references for studio works,” says Ripple. “We’ll start each day by painting outside for a few hours, then return to the studio to discuss and share what we’ve done before working on our ideas in the studio.”

Ripple will also do a daily field study demonstration and a daily studio demonstration throughout the workshop. “The goal of this workshop is not to create finished paintings outside,” says Ripple. “The goal is to introduce how to study nature outside using pencils and paint and then explore effective methods for using those studies in the studio.”

The schedule features a diversity of instructors and media, including a three-day acrylic painting workshop with Cynthia Wilson; a one-day silk dyeing workshop with Diane Kuehn; and a two-day pebble jewelry making workshop with Molly Sharp.

“The workshop schedule was curated initially with opening up the opportunity to the existing artists that show at the gallery; but I wanted to also expand the reach to other instructors in the area that would be a great fit for the space,” says Clark. “I am hoping to add a few creative writing workshops to the fall and winter schedule, and I just recently added an alcohol ink workshop in September, taught by Nancy Richards.”

Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio is located at 51 West Main Street, Brevard. Workshops start at $125. Learn more and register at LucyClarkGallery.com.