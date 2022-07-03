River Arts District Sizzles in July

Offerings are as hot as the summer sidewalks in the River Arts District (RAD) as artists open their studios and fill galleries with new work for Second Saturday on July 9. Demonstrations, exhibitions and classes will be a part of the day’s festivities—all with the aim of sharing the abundant creativity and talent in Asheville’s vibrant arts district that features more than 200 artists within a mile-long area along the banks of the French Broad River.

Painter Elise Okrend is among the artists who will share techniques with visitors, demonstrating at her first-floor Wedge studio from 1–5 p.m. “I will be creating dreamy, atmospheric, soft pastel paintings,” she says. Inspired by observations of the natural world, Okrend’s work seeks to connect viewers with a sense of healing and inner peace. “I start each piece by blocking and building layers of color in the dark areas and working toward the lightest tones and highlights,” she says. “I am always amazed at the versatility of using pastels. With the ease of an erasure or rub-off you can change color, value or form.”

At 310 ART at Riverview Station, resident artists will hold a plein air class outside the studio from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Register at 310art.com. From 12–4 p.m., artist Bridget Benton will demonstrate collage techniques. Painting demos in various mediums and tours of the galleries throughout the day, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., will give visitors a chance to learn about classes and to experience the work of 310 ART’s 17 artists.

On Saturday, July 2, a champagne reception and celebration will be held from 4–7 p.m. at Trackside Studios for Home and the Journey There: An Exhibition of New Works by Jaime Byrd. The exhibition employs AR (augmented reality) technology and explores emotional connections to home, both dwellings and the natural world in which they are situated. The collection will be on display through Sunday, July 31.

For a complete schedule of events and times, a map and a studio guide to the district’s artists, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com. Studios have varying hours. Information may also be found at websites for studios and individual artists.