Rock Stars and Diners at Art on 7th

Art on 7­th, in Hendersonville, presents a special exhibition featuring the works of gallery artist Christopher Peterson from Saturday, June 3, through Saturday, June 10. An artist reception is open to the public on Tuesday, June 6, from 5–7 p.m. Themed Rock Stars and Diners, the exhibition represents Peterson’s wide range of works.

“Someone recently described my style as Contemporary Expressionism and I liked that,” says Peterson. “It’s realism. I’m influenced to one extent or another by a whole host of artists: Rockwell, Wyeth, Hopper, Warhol, Thiebaud, Diebenkorn, Estes and Goings. Those are the big names, but I’m also influenced by my artistic friends and I try to respond to the subjects themselves.”

A product of the Art Institute of Boston and ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, CA, Peterson has worked for more than 40 years as a professional illustrator, designer and fine artist. He has designed more than 150 concert posters for San Francisco’s legendary Fillmore and other concert venues, and illustrated concert posters for music legends including Paul McCartney, Van Morrison, Eric Clapton, James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt. Now residing in Asheville, Peterson continues to do illustrations, but primarily concentrates on painting urban landscapes using oil on canvas.

“My painting style and the techniques I use in creating rock posters are the same except for a few of the characteristics of each animal,” says Peterson. “My paintings are almost always referenced by a single photograph, and my rock posters are illustrations cobbled together from many sources and they include lettering as well as drawing from my imagination.”

The exhibition will feature both illustrations and oil paintings, and many of Peterson’s concert posters will be available for purchase as well. Using traditional drawing and painting skills, Peterson observes and expresses the emotion of subjects seen and experienced in daily life.

“Chris’ artwork is an interesting fusion that fits perfectly into a contemporary fine art gallery simply due to his interpretation of ordinary everyday scenes made magical and evocative by his keen eye and style,” says Art on 7th owner Julie Wilmot. “His paintings draw you in to examine the shadows and nuances of things we typically look past.”

For more information, visit Arton7th.com or contact Julie Wilmot at info@Arton7th.com. Art on 7th is located at 330 7th Avenue East, in Hendersonville.