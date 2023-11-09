Second Annual Holiday Collectors Ornament Show at Wedge Studios Begins November 10

The Second Annual Holiday Collectors Ornament Show will take place at Wedge Studios beginning on Friday, November 10, and running through December 16, or while supplies last. The event kicks off with an opening reception on Friday at the Wedge Studios from 5–7 p.m. Ornaments will be displayed in the studios of each participating artist and quantities are limited.

Claudia Moore Field will be creating ornaments out of the same materials she uses for her larger sculptures: copper, aluminum, wire and glass beads. “For my ornaments, I hand cut all of my metal, then I hammer it to achieve the texture and shape,” she says. “Each piece is one-of-a-kind and individually made. I will have something for everyone to add to their heirloom-quality ornament collection.”

Deb Williams is a glass and mixed media artist who will be doing a few different styles of ornaments this year, including a new version of the glass owl that she made last year. She will also be selling a glass snowflake design and a mixed media deer. “The ornaments I create every year are brought about by inspiration I get throughout the year, mostly taken from nature,” she says.

“This is our second year of the Holiday Collectors Ornament Show and all of the artists in the Wedge Building will be participating this year. Guests will be able to visit many studios and not only find one-of-a-kind ornaments but get an early jump on holiday shopping.”

Wedge Studios is located in the River Arts District at 129 Roberts Street, Asheville. For more information, contact Mark Bettis at markdbettis@gmail.com or Tina DeAngelo at philipdeangelostudio@gmail.com.