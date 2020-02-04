Second Saturday: RAD Artists Share the Love of Art

Asheville’s River Arts District artists invite all to Second Saturday, the monthly daylong celebration of art, on February 8, with most studios and galleries open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Explore Asheville’s free trolley will run throughout the district from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Riverview Station includes several demonstrations throughout the day, including at Asheville Print Studio (#224) and 310 ART (#310). “Our artists will be on hand working in watercolor, encaustic and other media,” says 310 ART’s Fleta Monaghan. Participating artists include Nadine Charlsen, Bridget Benton, Katrina Chenevert, Monaghan and Denise Markbreit.

Wedge Studios presents Woven Conversations, an exhibit of new work by Cindy Walton. Light refreshments will be served. Lori Jusino will demonstrate assemblage art at Philip DeAngelo Studio in the Wedge building. Nearby, at Phil Mechanic Studios, tape artist Stephen Lange will demonstrate his process of weaving glass, aluminum and plastic on birch panel.

Artists at North Carolina Glass Center invite Second Saturday strollers to stop in to warm up furnace as glass blowers demonstrate their art. Walk-in classes will also be offered.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, 362 Depot Street Studios will offer works by nine artists in a range of prices as well as demonstrations of encaustic paintings by Dee Santorini. At Trackside Studios, a reception will be held from 1–4 p.m. for Contrasts in Monochrome, an exhibit of works by Lynn Stanley, Julie Ann Bell, Michael Campbell and Steve Fulghum.

For a complete schedule of events and times, a map and a studio guide to the district’s artists, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com. Studios have varying hours. Information may also be found at websites for studios and individual artists. Free parking is available at Riverview Station, Wedge Studios, Depot Street and Curve Studios.