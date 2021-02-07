Seconds Sale at Woolworth Walk Through February 27

Woolworth Walk will host its 7th annual Seconds Sale in the FW Gallery through Saturday, February 27. This popular sale is a time for Woolworth artists to sell slightly imperfect or discontinued items at deeply discounted prices to make room for new inventory. Q Evon will be featuring experimental pieces and samples from her jewelry lines, as well as discontinued styles, all of which will be discounted to wholesale prices or lower. “This is a great opportunity for us to push forward into new collections and season,” she says. “It is win-win. Customers get a piece discounted and I get to move forward with new ideas.”

Cynthia Decker will be selling large, framed canvases and an assortment of small metal and canvas prints, none of which have any imperfections. “Most are just prints that I have too many of or unusual images that I don’t show very often at the gallery,” she says. “We’re all going to be stuck at home for a while longer, so might as well make home look good with work from a local artist!”

Local potter Meghan Bernard will feature both old and new work at the Seconds Sale. “Potters usually have to test many pieces when developing a new glaze or design, so those will be going to the sale,” she says. “The work that is available is incredible and priced to go to help us artists do some spring cleaning in our studios. It’s also a great sale for one-of-a-kinds and oddities that sometimes come out of the creative process.”

Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in Asheville. Learn more at WoolworthWalk.com.