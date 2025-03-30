See Asheville’s Beauty Through the Eyes of Jean-Pierre Dubreuil at Asheville Gallery of Art

The Asheville Gallery of Art (AGA) is set to showcase the oil paintings of internationally recognized artist Jean-Pierre Dubreuil in an exhibition running through Wednesday, April 30. The exhibition, Asheville and the Biltmore: An Artistic Journey, will celebrate Dubreuil’s vibrant interpretations of the region’s landscapes, including the Biltmore Estate. An opening reception will be held on Friday, April 4, from 5—7:30 p.m.

Dubreuil, born in France in 1952, has led a multifaceted life, from his early artistic inclinations—sketching caricatures that landed him in detention—to a corporate career that took him across the globe. He eventually settled in Boston and founded an IT consulting company before moving to Asheville three years ago. He now finds himself “almost retired,” focusing on his passion for painting in the breathtaking surroundings of Western North Carolina.

“There is no highly intellectual pretense in my art,” Dubreuil shares. “I paint for the sheer pleasure of it. I am overwhelmed by the surrounding beauty of the area,” he says. “I would like to remind people that we are very lucky to be here, even after this destructive storm.”

His creative process often begins outdoors. Whether walking or motorcycling through the region, he carries a sketchpad and watercolors, capturing fleeting moments that later become fully realized oil paintings. “I often stop and do a quick sketch that may become a painting later, although I often let my imagination modify the original to fit my current mood and aesthetic goals,” he says.

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in downtown Asheville. The gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit AshevilleGallery-of-Art.com.