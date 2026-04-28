Book Feature: Charactery

Benjamin Pryor, Author

While Benjamin Pryor’s debut book of poetry, Charactery, embraces Greek concepts, archetypes and fables, the poems are rooted in the poet’s native Haywood County and Western North Carolina. “The book assembles archetypes that are formed as a person relies increasingly on spiritual solutions through the years, enduring the vagaries and hardships of existence,” Pryor says. As he conceived the book, he meditated upon the concepts soma, psyche and pneuma (the tripartite body, soul and spirit).

“The poems are fables of things that happened, imagine-engines if you will, their microcosms no less real in the present,” he says. “We all tend to embellish or distort the imagery we collect into tales or extraordinary fictions that help us make sense of the world. Our language evokes myths that are fermented and distilled, refined and sharpened as we age. Memory is a spring to which we all return.”

Pryor envisions poetic imagination as a lens. “When a poem is effectively focused,” he says, “a reader has an emotional reaction: numinous awe, horror, beauty or a kaleidoscope of other feelings—above all, I hope my audience is delightfully surprised.”

A visual artist as well, Pryor drew from his series of Spirit-Language paintings for the book’s cover and other original artwork is included throughout the volume.

Poetry plays with language, and as he writes Pryor challenges himself with various forms and techniques that complement his ideas. “I also keep my ear open for misshapen or oddly ordered language, supernatural colloquialisms and overheard rural phantasms,” he says, “turns of phrase that fascinate me.”

Charactery, February 2026, poetry, hardcover, $23, by Benjamin Pryor, and published by Dogwood Glyph, Chapel Hill, NC. Learn more and order books at BenjaminPryor.com.