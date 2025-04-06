Shop Talk: Molly Courcelle Studio & Gallery

For Asheville artist Molly Courcelle, painting is not just about creating something beautiful—it’s a deeply personal act of faith and reflection. “As an artist, I try to visually represent spiritual themes and Biblical truths,” she says. “Each of my works is associated with verses taken from Scripture. Because of the personal nature of an individual’s faith and the power of God’s word, I have seen how the artwork and their verses can have profound meaning beyond what I have imagined or intended.”

Courcelle has maintained a working studio in Wedge Studios in Asheville’s River Arts District since 2008. “I now have added a gallery space where I share walls with four other artists: watercolor artist Kathryn Phillips, expressive painter Andreina Bates, Fauvist artist Tessa Lang and colorscape painter Tania Dirks,” she says. “The addition has added such life and vibrancy!”

Courcelle’s gallery is located on the second floor of The Wedge Studios in Studio 2A at 129 Roberts Street, Asheville. The gallery is currently open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about Molly’s work, visit MollyCourcelle.com or follow her on Instagram and Facebook at Molly Courcelle Fine Artist.