Shop Talks: 80SIX gallery

Artist Chuck Mattern solidified his vision for 80SIX gallery in 2020 after a short stay in the River Arts District. “A storefront became available in Tryon that was perfect for my plan for a working studio and gallery,” he says.

Chuck’s background in graphic design and textured painting informs his own colorful works, which he creates and displays in the gallery alongside the works of other local artists. The result is a diverse inventory of unique, collectible art. “Tryon is a small town known for having a large art community,” he says. “I am happy and excited to be a part of it.”

80SIX gallery, named for its location at 86 North Trade Street, showcases mainly contemporary art while also including a diverse collection of pottery, landscapes and wildlife-inspired works. “The gallery is a colorful, friendly and inviting gathering spot,” says Chuck. “Along with commissioned work, we routinely have pop-up showings.”

80SIX gallery is located at 86 North Trade Street in Tryon. Learn more at 80sixgallery.wixsite.com/mysite or call 828.699.3584.