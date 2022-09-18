Shop Talks: Mark Bettis Gallery

Award-winning artist Mark Bettis grew up in a musical family. Despite his creative environment, he was encouraged to be practical. “Everyone told me not to go into art, but when a friend needed a ride to the Ringling College School of Art + Design, I ended up enrolling myself,” he says. After Ringling, Bettis ran a design studio with an agency in Chicago before moving back to Florida to work for the Sarasota Film Festival.

“My true love was always painting,” Bettis says. He eventually relocated to North Carolina and opened Mark Bettis Gallery to showcase his art and the works of other local artists working in different mediums. “I feature a diverse group and enjoy working with each of them on a very personal level,” Bettis says.

Mark Bettis Gallery has two locations: 123 Roberts Street in the River Arts District; and 15 Broadway Street in downtown Asheville. Learn more at MarkBettisGallery.com.