Shop Talks: My Fresh Palette

Linda Allen is a self-taught artist. “Since I was a little girl growing up in Madison County, I’ve seen art in everything around me,” she says. Much of Linda’s inspiration came from her father. “He rescued vehicles that would periodically careen into ravines along the county’s serpentine roadways,” Linda says. “He taught me even rusted metal and broken glass from wrecked vehicles is art.”

Linda’s work covers everything from still life paintings, to portraits of people and pets, to personified animals, to “curated and re-loved furniture.” Her themes range from “decay’s beauty to the brilliance of new life.” My Fresh Palette has been open for three years and thrived during the pandemic. “I found that the need for creatively making our homes more comfortable was stronger than ever with customers sheltering at home,” says Linda. My Fresh Palette offers gifts, vintage items, art classes and Annie Sloan Chalk Paint.

My Fresh Palette is located at 235D Weaverville Highway, Asheville. Learn more at MyFreshPalette.com, or email linda@myfreshpalette.com.