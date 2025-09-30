Shop Talks: Raphaella Vaisseau

Raphaella Vaisseau has been a self-supporting, self-taught artist for more than 30 years. When Hurricane Helene destroyed all of her artwork at Riverview Station, including watercolor works that were years in the making, she committed herself to walking the “sacred path of rebirth and acceptance, celebrating opportunities as they appear.”

Six months ago, she found studio space at Trackside Studios, where she paints most days of the week. “Sometimes an upheaval such as this ushers in a new perspective, new beginnings, new expressions and a renewed appreciation of the beauty of life that remains,” says Vaisseau.

Her recent work moves beyond the detailed watercolors she had been doing for decades to experiment with oil, collage and mixed media. “Many of my current paintings explore the relationship between color, texture, blossoms, stems and beauty in abstract blooming gardens,” she says. “To me, they are a celebration of, and a thank you, to Nature.”

Learn more at HeartfulArt.com or follow on Instagram @raphaellavaisseau. Trackside Studios is located at 375 Depot Street in the River Arts District. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.