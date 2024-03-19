Sip and Shop at Grovewood Gallery April 5-6

Grovewood Gallery will host its spring Sip and Shop event on Friday, April 5, and Saturday, April 6, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. All gallery merchandise will be 10 percent off, excluding Lyman Whitaker sculptures. The free, public event is sponsored by Metro Wines and features complimentary snacks and drinks. Each day will also feature demonstrations by artists Andrea Kulish and Chris Mello.

“I will be demonstrating Ukrainian pysanky eggs, the ancient art of decorating eggshells with symbols,” says Kulish. “The art of pysanky is thousands of years old. Every symbol and color represents a good wish. There is a legend that says the fate of the world depends on them.”

Mello will be demonstrating his methods for crafting his signature ceramic acorns. “I will have a display of containers and cut and dried natural materials, showing simple ways of arranging plant material with simple gifting or home décor in mind,” he says. “My work derives primarily from my love of the organic processes of the world. I am lucky enough to have been encouraged to make and grow things since I was a very little child. Seasonal changes here in the mountains have always triggered my creative passions, and will hopefully continue to do so until I leave the planet.’

Mello has demonstrated at Grovewood for many years and says the scene and setting are crucial parts of his experience. “I love being in the beautiful setting of Grovewood Gallery, such a beautiful, Craftsman-style building,” he says. “I also look forward to being inspired by the world class artwork and furniture that is always in fresh supply there. An event like the Sip and Shop is important because it allows people to see that art or craft comes from real people who get paint on their hands and splinters and callouses from doing something they love, as well as something that helps put food in their mouths. Seeing art happen in real time is a special and rare treat that more of us should experience.”

Grovewood Village is located at 111 Grovewood Road, adjacent to and below the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking is available onsite. To learn more, visit Grovewood.com or call 828.214.7768.