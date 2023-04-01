Sip & Shop at Grovewood Gallery on April 1, 2

Grovewood Gallery will host its annual Sip & Shop on Saturday, April 1, and and Sunday, April 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. The free event features 10 percent discounts on gallery merchandise, complimentary drinks from Metro Wines (including nonalcoholic options) and demonstrations by local artists. Chad Alice Hagen will demonstrate bookbinding on both Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday afternoon, Hagen will be joined by master gardener and horticulturist Charlie Mello, who will demonstrate the art of floral design. On Sunday, Charlie Patricolo will share the process she uses to design and construct her cloth dolls.

Hagen’s demonstration will reveal how she crafts books that can be used as journals, sketchbooks and watercolor books. “I will work through the process of making a book, from cutting the paper through creating a cover, either with hand-felted wool or leather, to sewing everything together, answering all questions along the way,” she says. “I will also have posters and visuals that illustrate the processes and handouts for those who would like to know more. Learning about all the parts and processes that go into even a simple book helps demystify the craft and may even encourage visitors to take a class on book making themselves or purchase and use their own book.”

Visitors to the Sip & Shop are encouraged to explore the surrounding Grovewood Village, enjoying brunch next door at Eldr or visiting the antique car museum on the property. Hagen says the environment of Grovewood makes it easy to enjoy this weekend of discounts and craftsmanship. “I love the beautiful home of Grovewood Gallery, the interiors and wonderful and carefully-curated craft selection,” she says. “It’s more than just a gallery or store, it’s an uplifting environment.”

The Sip & Shop discount does not apply to demonstrators’ artwork, custom/special orders or Lyman Whitaker Wind Sculptures. Grovewood Village is located at 111 Grovewood Road, adjacent to and below the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking is available onsite. To learn more, visit Grovewood.com or call 828.214.7768.