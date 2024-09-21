Six Artist Members Commit Time, Creativity to Make Mica Gallery an Anchor in Community

Mica Gallery, in Bakersville, is artist-run and community-oriented. Six hardworking artists contribute their time to making the business an energetic platform for presenting the work of area artists. The gallery is an anchor for a small-town, rural community that draws visitors from the region and across the country. While the initial attraction might be the trails of Roan Mountain or Penland School of Craft or windy roads for motorcyclists, visitors to the gallery are happy to find a friendly location to learn about works by more than 35 studio artists who have settled in the area.

These six member-artists make their own art and commit time to work behind the scenes to handle the gallery’s finances, general management, special events, guest artist relationships, social media and maintenance. Robbie Bell of Speckled Dog Pottery specializes in functional stoneware that serves his love of cooking.

“I have always had a passion for being in the kitchen so I create dishes, platters, bowls, cups, that will make any meal memorable,” says Bell.

Vicki Essig is a weaver of silk stories and creator of small books made of the mineral mica. Essig is also known for her special work with silkworms to generate one garment per year. “The quiet of the moment is what I hope to convey,” Essig says.

Colorist Teresa Pietsch brings the natural world onto her ceramic plates, vases, bowls and pitchers. Pietsch is known for her monoprint slip transfer process and the attention to detail that she incorporates even on the bottom of each piece.

Lisa Joerling is the ceramic artist and jeweler who brings a smile to each visitor as they look at her creatures that always smile back. Her work is marked by a sharp sense of humor that can be found in many of her titles as well as the sculptures themselves.

David Ross, also a potter and an original Mica member, has been providing functional ware with imagery of animals, sea creatures, hummingbirds and flowers to a loyal public for decades. Ross frequents the craft fairs of the region and knows how to talk with the public about what it takes to make a living and raise a family doing what he loves.

The newest member of the Mica team is Jean McLaughlin, a printmaker and artist who makes works on paper. “I have always been drawn to the hand of fine papers and enjoy making works that capture momentary travel experiences and memories as they are fading,” says McLaughlin. “I am currently examining my own memories of life in the 1950s.”

Each of Mica Gallery’s six member artists shares a desire to give back to the community to expand upon the gallery’s mission.

Mica Gallery is located at 37 North Mitchell Avenue in Bakersville. The gallery is open every day April 1 through December 31 (closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve) with hours on Mondays–Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12–5 p.m. Follow the gallery on its website MicaGalleryNC.com, on Facebook at Mica Gallery NC or on Instagram at micagallerync.