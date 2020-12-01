“Sleight of Hand” on Display at Center for Craft

Sleight of Hand, a ceramics exhibition curated by Angelik Vizcarrondo-Laboy, will be on display at Center for Craft through January 22, 2021. This exhibition is the second of the three-part Center for Craft 2020 Curatorial Fellowship Series and will be free to visit on a reservation basis. A virtual tour is also scheduled for Thursday, December 3, from 6–7 p.m.

Sleight of Hand highlights artists who use humor to explore contemporary social issues. “By bridging the past and present of humor in ceramics, the exhibition demonstrates how the ceramics field has evolved and, importantly, how this young generation of artists creates new and meaningful applications for humor influenced by their unique perspectives and lived experiences,” says Vizcarrondo-Laboy. “Humor is disarming. It is a subversive way of arriving at truth that can soften up the tension around social issues and allow for much needed dialogue to take place.”

The exhibition features the work of six artists of color. Chicago-based artist Salvador Jiménez-Flores contributed his piece La resistencia de los nopales híbridos (The Resistance of the Hybrid Cacti). “This series was my reaction to the result of the 2016 elections,” says Jiménez-Flores. “These works continue to be relevant to our current political climate. I often remind myself that as a Latinx person in the United States we have survived genocide, discrimination, racism, xenophobia, injustices and more. Nonetheless, we are here, and we will continue to exist in the future.”

Center for Craft is located at 67 Broadway Street in Asheville. The event is free, but donations of $5 to $10 are suggested and will support future programming. To learn more or schedule a free, unguided tour, visit CenterForCraft.org.