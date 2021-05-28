“Soul of Place” at Asheville Gallery of Art in June

For the month of June, Asheville Gallery of Art presents Soul of Place: Images Inspired by the Places We Love, an exhibition of landscape paintings by Karen Keil Brown and Cathyann Burgess. The gallery will host an artist reception on Friday, June 4, from 5–8 p.m. Both painters agreed on the title of the show as a nod to a quote by the poet Rumi: “Wherever you stand, be the soul of that place.”

For Brown, the work in this show is a departure from her usual style of tranquil oil paintings. “I usually use oil paint to create misty mountains scenes, creating an ethereal, soft effect like JMW Turner, but for this show I am applying the acrylic paint with a palette knife to create textures by mixing, layering and scratching into the paint as I go,” says Brown, who earned her BFA at UNC Asheville. “I really enjoyed my first attempt at painting a waterfalI from Dupont State Forest area. It is more like the post-Impressionist paintings.”

While Brown and Burgess share a passion for landscape as subject matter, their approach is very different. Burgess, who holds a Master’s in Art from SUNY Buffalo State College, works in pastels and oils and often does so en plein air. “The soul of this place, in this time, has been special and sacred for me,” says Burgess. “I hope the body of work I created resonates with my audience and infects them with the joy I found.”

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville. To learn more, call 828.251.5796, visit AshevilleGallery-of-Art.com or follow the gallery’s Facebook page.