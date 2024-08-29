Southeastern Animal Fiber Fair Comes to WNC Ag Center

The Southeastern Animal Fiber Fair (SAFF), one of the largest fiber fairs on the east coast, will take place from Friday to Sunday, October 18 to 20, at the WNC Agriculture Center. Featured will be more than 100 vendors, a Fiber Arts Competition, sheep and goat shows, and shearing and herding demonstrations. Though the festival begins on Friday, workshops are held Thursday through Sunday, and cover an array of topics such as Growing and Harvesting Your Own Fiber, Introduction to Floor Loom Weaving, and Shibori Dyeing.

Lisa Mackey, owner of Friends & Fiberworks Yarn Shop in Candler, will be at SAFF with product samples as well as DIY kits for making fiber creations. Mackey started out as a shepherd, raising Border Leicester and Romney sheep. “I love the creative process of taking wool and spinning, then knitting or weaving to create a wearable piece of art,” she says. “I also love all the beautiful yarns that are available to create with, without having to spin them.”

Janice Schmidt of Goddess Rags will have a vendor booth at SAFF. “I make garments from vintage cotton sarees that have been hand quilted by village artisans in India,” she says. “It’s my honor to provide opportunities for these talented women, to expose others to the quality of their stitching and to make beautiful garments out of these beautiful quilts.”

Schmidt says SAFF is special because attendees appreciate the skill of textile artisans. “Our region has a long history of textile in all its forms: growing to manufacturing,” she says. “There are a lot of hobbyists who knit, sew, weave, grow and this is a great opportunity for them to come together to learn new techniques as well as shop for supplies.”

WNC Agriculture Center is located at 775 Boylston Highway, Fletcher. The event is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Visit SAFFsite.org for more information.