Special Exhibit of Works by Martin Pasco at AGA

The Asheville Gallery of Art presents Water, a special exhibit of oil and acrylic landscapes of Martin Pasco running through Tuesday, April 30. An opening reception will be held at the gallery on Friday, April 5, from 5—7:30 p.m.

Exploring water as subject matter is relatively easy in Western North Carolina, where we are surrounded by lakes, streams and waterfalls. Pasco says he has no preference when it comes to what body of water he paints—they all present the same challenge of “getting it right,” he says. “Sometimes it’s a color or value you want, but it doesn’t look like water. Then you go back again.”

Lately, the artist has been considering how he chooses his media and why. “I used to paint almost all oil and save the acrylic for my illustrations, but that has changed,” he says. “At some point I realized that I don’t respect acrylic as much as oil so I tend to paint more loosely with it. This has had the effect of improving the brushwork on all my pictures.” Ultimately, he says it’s hard to express what inspires him to use acrylic or oil. “When

I am thinking about a picture it is obvious to me that it could only be done in one medium or the other,” he says.

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville, across from Pritchard Park. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. To learn more, call 828.251.5796, visit AshevilleGallery-of-Art.com or follow the gallery’s Facebook page.