Spotlight On: All Together Art

Making Arts Education Accessible

By Emma Castleberry

Asheville is a city that is well known for its thriving arts community, but for many, art has barriers to entry that are difficult to overcome. Long-form art classes typically cost upwards of $300, not to mention the cost of supplies. These prices are not excessive by any means—art instructors should be paid well for their time and quality art supplies are often a great value. Yet, in order to create a truly inclusive community, there needs to be significant support for some budding artists.

This is the mission of All Together Art (ATA): to engage and embrace under-resourced people in our community of artists. “The median income in Buncombe County is less than $60,000 per year,” says Brandon Daughtry Slocum, board chair for ATA. “Many of the veterans, older adults, and children in foster care that we serve live on much less than that. We try to support professional artists/instructors and provide access to those who want to learn.”

ATA is a relatively new nonprofit, started in 2022. The all-volunteer organization is steered by a four-person board of directors (Slocum is joined by Keith D. Blum, Lindsey Voth and Brooke Kinkade). “Our work began with supporting the Veterans Clay Program at Odyssey ClayWorks,” says Slocum. “We have provided support and funding to that program, helping it expand to serve more veterans. ATA developed a program there for LGBTQIA+ teens, provided scholarships to summer camp for children in foster care and funded a multi-lingual camp for children of immigrant families. We are now offering watercolor painting classes for older adults (55+) and doing workshops in long-term care facilities.”

When Slocum retired, she settled into Asheville with a plan to pursue her artistic passions and no intention to return to nonprofit work. “But, I saw a need for greater access for all,” she says. “I was fortunate to find incredible partners and volunteers willing to give their best to ATA, and the response from the community has been fantastic.”

Heather Clements teaches an 8-week beginner watercolor class for seniors at the Shiloh Community Center through ATA. “I believe in the power of creating to vastly improve our mental health, open our minds and bring us endless joy,” she says. “I love demystifying art and embracing the process to make art less intimidating and far more enjoyable. To see people come in fearful and critical of themselves, and then leave like a weight has been lifted as they laughed and experimented through a painting, is so satisfying.”

Arts access is the core mission of ATA, but its programs are also founded on the belief that art can heal and build community during an unprecedented time of loneliness and isolation. “Our students get out of their homes, put down their phones and make meaningful connections with others,” says Slocum. “They find friends, learn new skills and express their emotions through art.”

Lori Pelaez is a veteran that has been taking free classes at Odyssey ClayWorks for five years. She says pottery has helped her navigate the anxiety of a cancer diagnosis. “The ambience at Odyssey was so nurturing that it became a therapeutic experience for me,” she says. “I will continue to do pottery classes as long as they are available through the veterans program. Learning the craft is exciting and enjoying the supportive interaction is priceless.”

Pelaez is also interested in taking watercolor classes offered at no charge by ATA. “ATA helps me continue with mind-stimulating activities that benefit me in any number of ways,” Pelaez says. “Besides the stimulation of learning a craft, there is the added benefit of social interaction, which has tremendous benefits of its own. Having ATA makes these things available without wrecking my limited budget. Surely I would do less of these programs if I had to pay out of my pocket.”

Another veteran, Marie, learned about ATA when her therapist recommended it as part of her therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Marie took a free clay class for veterans at Odyssey in fall of 2023 and has maintained a practice since then. She’s currently in a wheel-throwing class. “As part of my journey with PTSD I have been in many years of therapy and taken many courses,” she says. “Nothing has been as beneficial to my mental health as working with clay.” Marie adds that, like Pelaez, she has found an important social outlet through the art classes.

“It’s important for all groups of people to have access to different forms of art,” says Marie. “Some people can’t afford artistic endeavors. Others, like me, are simply unaware of how beneficial art can be as part of a mental health treatment regime. It’s important to have an avenue to introduce people into the art community. All Together Art is that avenue for Asheville.”

Learn more and make a donation at AllTogetherArt.org. ATA will host its largest fundraiser, the Great Pottery Throwdown, on Saturday, March 9, at the Highland Brewing Event Center, 12 Old Charlotte Highway #200, Asheville. Admission is free to watch Odyssey potters tackle various challenges such as throwing blindfolded, partnered throwing and making a three-minute teapot.