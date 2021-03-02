Spring Exhibits at Blue Spiral 1

Blue Spiral 1 (BS1) presents the work of Alex Bernstein and Reuben Negrón in two new exhibits running from Friday, March 5, through April 30. The artists will also host virtual events, providing an opportunity for viewers to ask questions and learn more about their work, on Friday, March 5, and Friday, April 2, respectively.

In BS1’s Small Format Gallery, Bernstein presents a new body of cast, carved and polished glass sculptures inspired by the rise and fall, ebb and flow, and rhythm and harmony of the Blue Ridge landscape. The exhibit includes new experimental work as well as more traditional pieces. A common thread is seamless connections between contrasting light, texture and color, creating visual tropes for mountains, rivers and sky.

“As a psychology major at University of North Carolina Asheville years ago, I was very interested in how people perceive what they see,” says Bernstein. “As an abstract sculptor, I love that people can bring their own experiences and ideas and see those in my sculptures.”

In the BS1 Showcase Gallery, Negrón presents Echoes, a series of drawings as a visual response to his encounters in southern Appalachia, touching on both the personal and historical complexity of time and place. Drawing inspiration from the poem Fable, by Louise Glück, the large-scale charcoal drawings are a melancholic love letter of sorts. The drawings explore the people, places and moments that make up southern Appalachia filtered through what Negrón describes as “the monochromatic lens of film noir.”

“I often say that my work isn’t complete until the viewer finishes the narrative in their own head,” says Negrón. “I want that connection, in whatever way it manifests.”

BS1’s Celebrating 30! exhibit also continues through spring. In honor of the gallery’s 30th anniversary, works by its represented artists will be on display on all three levels through June. The artists include painters, sculptors, glass blowers, ceramicists, weavers and photographers who define the heart of the gallery and its mission to celebrate the arts. Works rotate regularly, creating new vignettes and pairings for visitors to explore.

Blue Spiral 1 Gallery is located at 38 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville. Hours are Sunday through Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit BlueSpiral1.com or call 828.251.0202. Links to the March 5 and April 2 virtual events can be found @BlueSpiral1 on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.