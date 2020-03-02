Spring Sip & Shop at Grovewood Gallery March 20-21

Grovewood Gallery will host its annual spring Sip & Shop from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 20, and Saturday, March 21. Artist demonstrations will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. Complimentary wine will be available and gallery merchandise—including furniture, ceramics and jewelry—will be discounted 10 percent.

Demonstrators for this year’s Sip & Shop include fiber artist Karen Kennedy, dollmaker Charlie Patricolo and Andrea Kulish, who will demonstrate the ancient Ukrainian art of pysanky, a wax-resistant method of decorating Easter eggs. “I will have a lot of new pysanky designs, as well as some of my usual favorites,” says Kulish. “This year I will bring the first ostrich egg that I have completed, as well as some differently sized eggs, from a tiny bobwhite quail egg to larger turkey, goose and ostrich eggs.”

Patricolo, who has been making dolls for nearly 50 years, is also a fiber arts instructor at the John C. Campbell Folk School and a member of the Original Doll Artist Council of America (ODACA). She will bring her new “Flower Power” doll series to the Sip & Shop. “Hopefully the theme will help bring in the flowers of springtime,” she says. “I really enjoy demonstrating at Grovewood because it is such a warm and inviting space. I am surrounded by handcrafted items that inspire and delight.”

The Sip & Shop discount does not apply to demonstrators’ artwork, custom/special orders or Lyman Whitaker Wind Sculptures. Grovewood Gallery is located in Grovewood Village at 111 Grovewood Road, adjacent to and below the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville. To learn more, visit Grovewood.com or call 828.253.7651.