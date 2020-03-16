Stained Glass Expressions Offers Classes for Beginners

When David Watts took a class years ago in stained glass art, he found another outlet for the creative drive that had already made him a woodworker and a metal artist. Today, with Pink Dog Creative studio space, he is able to work on his own glass pieces, sell to the public and have a place for teaching classes.

It was in his native Ohio, 20 years ago that Watts took those beginners’ classes in copper foil and lead techniques, which is where he recommends that all glass artists start. He lived in California, Florida and New Orleans, teaching classes when he had studio space large enough to do so. “I had visited Asheville and I liked the ambience, the vibe I was getting,” he says. So, in 2016, he relocated, finding warehouse space for his art. Three years later, he found space in the River Arts District. “Now I have a retail outlet and can still fabricate pieces,” he says.

As with any artist, his own learning is ongoing. He recently took a class in mosaic glass with Linda Pannullo of Linda Pannullo Mosaics. A finely detailed piece he created of his cat Gray Boy set him on a path to mastering that technique as well.

His current class, which began at the end of February, runs through April 4. Watts works with students to make up lost time due to scheduling conflicts or because they are late in hearing about a class. Classes are usually held on Saturdays, but with that, too, he is flexible.

He can help students determine what to create, offering ideas, books or websites, and provides tools and materials if needed. Classes are thorough, with a presentation of some of the history of stained glass as well as the basics of how to get started, and students who have never worked in glass before will benefit from the instruction. “You can see the satisfaction on their faces when they’re holding up their stained glass pieces,” he says.

David Watts’ Stained Glass Expressions is located at Pink Dog Creative, 344 Depot Street, in Asheville’s River Arts District. Find out more at DaveWattsSculptor.com or by calling 828.231.1397.