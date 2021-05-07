Stephanie Peterson Jones at Woolworth Walk in May

The work of Stephanie Peterson Jones will be featured for the month of May in the FW Gallery at Woolworth Walk. One of the main components of Jones’ career as an artist is creating paintings on spec for companies who often license them for puzzles, quilts, fabrics and greeting cards. She will be showing some artwork from this line of creation, as well as a few of her daily meditation watercolors and ceramics.

“I have always been committed to authenticity in what I make, but the unique qualities of 2020 forced me to pause, giving me the time and space to think about what I really want to do,” says Jones. “I love things that are functional, and I’m uncomfortable participating in mass market culture which causes so much trash. Having had this time and flexibility due to lack of work really gave me time to consider my direction as an artist.”

Jones says the work she is showing is her story of the past year. “It is how I respond to what is happening, develop as an artist and stay inspired,” she says. “It is how I stay calm and sane.”

FW Gallery at Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. For more information, call 828.254.9234 or visit WoolworthWalk.com.