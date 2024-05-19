Stroll the Gallery Walk in Downtown Brevard on Fourth Fridays Beginning in May

By Emma Castleberry

Brevard’s season of Fourth Friday Gallery Walks launches on Friday, May 24, and runs through December, when it will happen on the third Friday, December 20. This event, sponsored by the Transylvania Community Arts Council, is a collaboration among downtown Brevard businesses, including restaurants, galleries and art studios, that began in 2006.

“The gallery walk is a wonderful way for all of the galleries and participating businesses in downtown Brevard to welcome locals and out-of-town visitors, offering a chance to view art in a casual reception atmosphere,” says Lucy Clark, owner of Lucy Clark Gallery and Studio. “Light refreshments along with a featured artist and live music creates a relaxed setting in which to meet and celebrate the arts every month. I always enjoy these events and being able to witness a foundational support from the community for the rich and diverse art that Brevard has to offer.”

Lucy Clark Gallery highlights a different artist during each of the Gallery Walks, and also offers live music in the gallery from 5–7 p.m. “The Gallery Walks make the arts more approachable to people,” says Cynthia Wilson, who will be featured during the June 28 Gallery Walk. “Often, a person will tell me they didn’t understand how a painting was done a certain way and I will have a chance to explain my process in a way that they can appreciate. This opportunity to exchange ideas is a gift to those of us who work alone but who need feedback.”

Lucy Clark Gallery and Studio is located at 51 West Main Street, Brevard. Learn more about the Gallery Walks at TCArts.org.