Support Madison County Art Programs with the Fiddlin’ 5k

The Madison County Rotary Club presents the 8th annual Fiddlin’ 5k on Saturday, April 30. The event is a fundraiser for youth-based art programs in Madison County such as Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM). The funds also go to provide art supplies to Madison County elementary schools and new band equipment and material for Madison Middle School. “Many students, teachers and program directors have relied on these funds to help keep their art programs going,” says race director Bill Dow

ney. “In Rotary, we work hard to help our local and international community. The Fiddlin’ 5k is one of our programs that we can directly see the benefit from here locally in Madison County.”

The race starts at 9 a.m. and the route winds through Mars Hill, starting and finishing at the Otis Duck Greenway, with a number of performances by local musicians along the way. “The Fiddlin’ 5k may be the only 5k that has such a high concentration of musical acts on the course,” says Downey. “We literally have a musician on the course performing every half mile. Runners and walkers love the musical aspect of the 5k and the energy the musicians bring is contagious.”

The local event started on a shoestring budget, with the Rotary Club barely breaking even on overhead expenses. Now, the Fiddlin’ 5k has a significant impact on local programs and garners excitement from the whole community. “Right now is a tough time to be a student and providing funding for art programs has been a way for our students to have a semblance of normality and continue to grow as people,” says Downey.

To register or learn more, visit Fiddlin5k.com. There is also an option for those who would like to participate virtually.