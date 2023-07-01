The Dream: Works by Kevin Andrew at Eclipse Salon

The Dream, an exhibition of works by Kevin Andrew, will be on display at Eclipse Salon from Monday, July 3 through August 14. There will be a reception for the exhibit at the salon from 6–8 p.m. on Friday, July 14.

The Dream is Andrew’s exploration of a quote by James Baldwin: “Any real change implies the breakup of the world as one has always known it, the loss of all that gave one an identity, the end of safety. And at such a moment, unable to see and not daring to imagine what the future will now bring forth, one clings to what one knew, or dreamed that one possessed. Yet, it is only when a man is able, without bitt

erness or self-pity, to surrender a dream he has long possessed that he is set free, he has set himself free for higher dreams, for greater privileges.”

Andrew says Baldwin, an American writer best known for his collection of essays Notes from a Native Son, has always been an inspiration. “This body of work was a fun–and frustrating–attempt to express the impact this quote has on my life,” he says.

Each piece in the show is intended to represent a stage of Baldwin’s quote, from the break-up of the known world to the freedom of higher dreams. Andrew started the collection by exploring color theory practices in several small, 11” by 14” pieces. As he continued to try and apply structure to these works, they quickly left his control. “I’m always battling my analytical, structured, engineer brain with my creative soul,” he says. “Usually the battle, the frustration, and the fear creates something I love. The universal creative calling tends to take control, and I try to get myself out of the way.”

Eclipse Salon is located at 16 Wall Street, Asheville. The exhibit is available for viewing during business hours, Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Kevin Andrew works at Wedge Studios – STUDIO 2B7 in the River Arts District. Learn more at CreativeKevin.com.