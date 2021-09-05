The Gallery at Flat Rock: A Tree in the Woods

The Gallery at Flat Rock presents A Tree in the Woods, an artist talk with painter Kate Thayer, metalworker Steve Joslyn and arborist Steven Carroll, on Saturday, September 11, from 1–3 p.m. The discussion, which is free and open to the public, will focus on the roles trees play in our lives and in the landscape and how they inspire artists.

Joslyn became fascinated with metalworking at an early age and today creates intricately wrought ironwork pieces that draw upon nature. “The unique characteristics of strength and flexibility inspired a decades-long pursuit to create new and unusual ways to work with the material,” he says. Originally from the Midwest, Joslyn recently moved to Western North Carolina. “I am looking forward to the gathering at The Gallery at Flat Rock,” he says. “It is always a pleasure to meet with like-minded people to share a mutual love of the natural world.”

Thayer paints landscapes with the aim of sharing the natural places that touch her. She appreciates trees not only as subjects for artwork but also as beneficial elements to the human psyche. “To walk within a forest recharges our spirits and enriches our lives,” she says. “The Western North Carolina forests call to me to paint the spirit of the trees and the energy within the woods. My paintings reveal the rhythms, textures and colors of the forest in all their moods within the seasons.”

Carroll is an arborist with Schneider Shrub and Tree Care in Hendersonville. His presentation will focus on the basics of tree care and how to be good stewards of trees.

“For me,” Joslyn says, “the thoughtful observation of nature is a practice similar to meditation. I contemplate and marvel at both the complexity and the simplicity.”

The Gallery at Flat Rock is located at Flat Rock Square at 2702-A Greenville Highway, Flat Rock. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; or by appointment. To learn more, visit GalleryFlatRock.com or call 828.698.7000.