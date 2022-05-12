The Gallery at Highlands Opens May 27

On Friday, May 27, Suzanne Camarata, owner of The Gallery at Flat Rock, will hold an open house and evening reception for her new gallery in Highlands. Open house hours for The Gallery at Highlands will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the reception will be held from 4–7 p.m. The new space, featuring many of The Gallery at Flat Rock’s artists in a variety of styles and mediums, will be located inside Cabin Couture, a home goods store celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Among the artists who will now display work in Flat Rock as well as in Highlands is woodworker Holland Van Gores. “This is exciting for me to be part of Suzanne’s new venture into this beautiful area of Western North Carolina,” says Van Gores. “I feel it’s an opportunity for all of us to benefit from her vision of what our local artists have to offer.” On exhibit in Highlands will be his turned and textured wood as well as furniture pieces.

More than 30 artists will exhibit work in a variety of mediums in this new market. “As a gallery owner, I’m always on the lookout to find avenues to expose my artists to a wider audience,” says Camarata. “The town of Highlands is a natural fit because its residents share a deep love of the natural world just like the gallery’s artists who are continually inspired in what they create by the awesome beauty of the Blue Ridge.”

Cabin Couture is located at 468 Carolina Way, Highlands. Regular hours for The Gallery at Highlands are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday; and 12–4 p.m. on Sunday.