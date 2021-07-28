The Nature of Summer at Asheville Gallery of Art

Asheville Gallery of Art presents The Nature of Summer, a 21-artist group show opening on Sunday, August 1, and running through the end of the month. “The Nature of Summer brings to mind a slower, more relaxing lifestyle: enjoying the simple pleasures of a warm, caressing breeze or a quiet walk at sunset,” says watercolor artist Claire Simpson Jones. “For all of us, this summer of 2021 signifies a return to some semblance of normalcy in our lives. This might include a trip to the beach or a mountain retreat, basking in the freedom to travel once again.” For Jones, the summer began with a trip to Kiawah Island, which resulted in her contribution to the exhibition: a painting titled Kiawah Island Sunset.

Terrilynn Dubreuil, who contributed her piece Hay Barn to the exhibition, is particularly excited about the artists meet-and-greet that will take place at the gallery from 5–8 p.m. on Friday, August 6. “Now, with the COVID restrictions more relaxed, we can return to almost-normal to welcome guests and art aficionados to join us,” she says. “For those art collectors and appreciators who have not been to a gallery for months, this offers a wonderful opportunity to dive back into the arts community and possibly find a choice of expressive artwork to hang in your home and accompany your unique journey through life.”

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville, across from Pritchard Park. The gallery is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. To learn more, call 828.251.5796, visit AshevilleGallery-of-Art.com or follow the gallery’s Facebook page.