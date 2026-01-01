The Southern Highland Craft Guild Announces a Brand-New, Exciting Year of Craft Celebration

The Southern Highland Craft Guild rings in this new year with a special exhibition, We Still Make Things: 100 Years of Craft and Culture at the John C. Campbell Folk School, showcasing work from artists and instructors that illustrates the craft traditions for which the school is revered. “This special show celebrates the long-standing relationship between the Guild and the Folk School, and features exceptional work from artists shaping regional craft traditions today,” says Millie Davis, director of marketing at SHCG. The show opens in the Folk Art Center Main Gallery on Saturday, January 31, and runs through April 29.

Additional exhibitions planned for 2026 include the Haywood Community College Professional Crafts Program Exhibition (May 9-September 16), which highlights graduating students working in wood, fiber, metals and clay; and the New Members Exhibition (September 26-January 20, 2027), an annual exhibition that showcases members juried into the Guild within the last two years.

“Another major highlight is the Craft Making & Thinking Conference, returning for its third year in September,” says Davis. “This annual gathering brings together artists, educators and community members to explore the diverse voices and stories shaping craft in the Southern Highlands. Alongside these programs, we’ll continue offering free educational craft events throughout the year at the Folk Art Center, as well as our major sales opportunities: the Craft Fairs in July and October, Mini Fairs in May and June and Holiday Sales in December.

The application period for artists in the Guild’s nine-state region who want to apply for membership is under way, with the Image Jury deadline on March 16. Visit CraftGuild.org for requirements for the two-part jury process and a complete list of deadlines, as well as information on Member Application Workshops held throughout the year.

Artist Ashley Bangert, of Cole Klutch, is a Savannah College of Art & Design graduate with a BFA in fiber and textile design, and became a member of the Guild in 2024. “Being a member of The Guild has provided so many opportunities for me that I was able to turn my hobby into a sustainable, small business,” she says. “I am a bag maker that works primarily with cork fabric, that I piece together like quilts, before sewing into a bag. All bags are lined with up-cycled awning canvas and come in various sizes.”

The first of the Guild’s annual educational events occurs on April 4 with Glass, Metal & Clay Day, followed by Fiber Day in May, Wood Day in August and Heritage Weekend in September.

“These events and exhibitions play a vital role in supporting our artists,” says Davis. “They provide direct opportunities for Guild members to sell their work, demonstrate their craft and connect with thousands of visitors, which helps sustain their livelihoods year-round. For the community, these programs offer meaningful ways to engage with the region’s craft heritage—seeing techniques passed down for generations and discovering the innovative work being created today. Each event strengthens the connection between artists and the public, fostering appreciation for handmade work and keeping craft traditions alive in the Southern Highlands.”

The Southern Highland Craft Guild is a nonprofit, educational organization established in 1930 to cultivate the crafts and makers of the Southern Highlands for the purpose of shared resources, education, marketing and conservation. The Folk Art Center is located at Milepost 382 of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Learn more at SouthernHighlandGuild.org.