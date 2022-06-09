Tonalist Landscapes by Shawn Krueger at Grovewood Gallery

On Saturday, June 18, Grovewood Gallery will open the exhibition In a Minor Key, a solo collection of works by Shawn Krueger, with a reception from 2–5 p.m. The show, which features studio works from Krueger’s plein air studies completed throughout Western North Carolina, will run through July 31.

The title of the show describes the nature of Krueger’s landscape paintings. “It’s quiet, a bit muted and hopefully contemplative,” says the artist, who was named a Master Artist by the Roycrofters-at-Large Association and is also a member of the American Tonalist Society. “I think it also goes some way toward describing the mood of the times. While I would hesitate to call this body of work a specific reaction to the pandemic, my last show with Grovewood was in fall 2019 just before it all came to a head, so everything here has a bit of that filter. Like everyone, I’ve changed a bit. I’m not defeated, but there’s more anxiety in my air.”

Krueger received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Calvin College in 1998, where he studied under award-winning artist Chris Stoffel Overvoorde. A resident of Grand Rapids, MI, Krueger’s paintings are held in the permanent collections of the Grand Rapids Art Museum, the Michigan House of Representatives, Calvin College and the Bissell Corporation. His style is rooted in the American Arts & Crafts and Tonalist traditions.

Krueger says that while these paintings are a bit more loose than his previous work, there will be familiarity for those who know his style. “I didn’t use the lockdown to reinvent myself,” he says. “In all honesty, digging in and working in the face of the grim reality of 2020-21 felt like an act of defiance, maybe even a bit liberating at times.”

Grovewood Village is located at 111 Grovewood Road, adjacent to and below the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking is available onsite. To learn more, visit Grovewood.com or call 828.214.7768.