Tour Artist Studios at Grovewood’s Bi-Annual Tour

The spring installment of Grovewood Village’s Bi-Annual Studio Tour will take place on Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1. From noon to 5 p.m., this free, self-guided event invites visitors to stop by the studios of Grovewood’s resident artists, viewing their latest works and gaining insight into creative processes.

For Carl Powell, a glass sculptor who has called Grovewood Village home for 26 years, the event is an opportunity to share his passion for glass art with the community. “I’ve been a glass artist now for 52 years and am now not looking for any more commissions,” Powell says. “However, I’m still fascinated with constructing glass sculptures for my own pleasure which also can be for sale.”

The tour not only provides a glimpse into the artistic process but also allows attendees to view and purchase a variety of artworks, ranging from pottery and sculpture to jewelry and fine furniture. The Grovewood Gallery, located adjacent to the artist studios, will also offer a 10 percent discount on nearly all items during the tour, and Metro Wines will provide complimentary libations to guests.

Powell appreciates the collaborative environment that Grovewood Village fosters. “The best thing about having a studio at Grovewood now for 26 years is being around other artists and craftsmen, plus the absolutely beautiful surroundings and gardens, two different museums and the gallery,” he says. “It’s always inspiring to work alongside my ceramic artist studio mates and experience the creative energy that flows through this space.”

Visitors to the Studio Tour will experience the legacy of craftsmanship that began over a century ago, with working artists continuing the traditions of handicraft and creativity that made this space a hub for the Appalachian Craft Revival.

The fall tour will be held on September 13 and 14.

Grovewood Village is located at 111 Grovewood Road. Free parking is available onsite. To learn more, visit Grovewood.com or call 828.214.7768.