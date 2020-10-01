Traditional Basketry with Ronda W. Cassada

A craft like basketry can take a lot of up-front investment, which can deter beginners. Ronda W. Cassada, owner of the working studio Ronda W. Cassada Basketry, wants to provide a low-risk environment for people to engage with this traditional craft. Cassada provides all the materials, tools and verbal instructions for each three-hour class. “My short, hands-on workshops provide participants with the chance to break away from being home, and enjoy a relaxing experience with others who enjoy the same interests,” says Cassada. “I hope to build a community of beginner weavers and provide a place where they can come and enjoy making a basket without purchasing any material or tools.”

Even when everyone starts out with the same pattern, each finished basket is unique at the end of the workshop. Participants put their own creative spin on their baskets while learning traditional weaving techniques. Starting in October, Cassada will be offering an “Introduction to the Eight Spoke Basket,” a pattern that will be used in November and December workshops for making Christmas gift baskets. She is also offering an intermediate “Build Your Own Basket” series through December. “I love meeting people with the same passion for basket weaving as myself and providing them with the opportunity to make a traditional craft they can take home with them,” she says.

Ronda W. Cassada Basketry is located at Crest Mountain, 30 Ben Lippen School Road, Suite 205 in Asheville. For more information, call 828.772.4904, visit Ronda-W-Cassada-Basketry.com, or find @basketclasses on Facebook.