Triple Vision at The Gallery at Flat Rock

The Gallery at Flat Rock presents a solo exhibition of works by Susan Webb Tregay this August. Triple Vision will open with a reception on Thursday, August 4, from 5–7 p.m. and runs through August 21. Tregay will also present an artist talk at the gallery on Saturday, August 20, at 1 p.m. The exhibition will highlight three of Tregay’s recent series in acrylics and mixed media, including Range of Motion, Turning the Tables and her Free-Range Children series, as well as a series of landscapes created during the pandemic called Where the Rivers Flow West.

Tregay says the series aren’t as disparate as they might seem at first glance. “The common thread through the past decades of my art is that I continue to push each painting beyond the last one,” says Tregay, who is a signature member and award winner in the American Watercolor Society. “I’ve selected my best pieces that mean the most to me personally from each series.” She says her work has been inspired by a quote by the American painter Jasper Johns: “Take an object. Do something with it. Then do something else with it.”

In her artist talk, she will explore how both art appreciators and artists themselves can “push beyond their comfort zones and come away with a new ability to look for depth in artwork,” says Tregay. “It is such an honor to exhibit in The Gallery at Flat Rock. Amazing people with great taste for hanging shows in a beautifully lit space is all an artist could wish for.”

The Gallery at Flat Rock is located at Flat Rock Square at 2702-A Greenville Highway, Flat Rock. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, 12–4 p.m. or by appointment. To learn more, visit GalleryFlatRock.com or call 828.698.7000.