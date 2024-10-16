Tryon Painters and Sculptors: When Craft Becomes Art

By Cornelia D. Scibetta

Since the earliest days of Tryon Painters and Sculptors, art forms have evolved beyond painting and sculpting to others such as papermaking, jewelry, glass work, fabric painting and stitching on paper or canvas. These art forms can be defined as a bit of art and a bit of craft.

How does the practice of one’s craft ultimately impact the final work of art? In all of these, there certainly is a process and goal in mind for the end product, but along the way the piece of art likely will evolve to an unexpected place. Three of our artists—Carol Funke, Patricia Perkowski and Mary Lou Hightower—gain inspiration from faith, family legacy or living in these beautiful Carolina Foothills.

Funke’s first medium was watercolor painting. But in the 1970s while painting, she needed a bit more texture. She began to experiment with glue and tissue paper, applying these to the painting. This led to an education in the art of making paper. She has studied throughout the US, and in Hungary and Hong Kong, and now teaches others the process. She uses natural materials without chemicals. Making paper is a daylong process and then the paper must dry. She can add color during the papermaking process or after the paper is dry. One of her challenges is to settle on one of 100 different textures.

In her earliest days of creating with handmade paper, Funke made quilt patterns. But because she loves 3D, color and texture, her designs recently have become more abstract. “I am always thinking of ideas,” she says.

Perkowski creates using reclaimed glass and wood. Moving to the Foothills about three years ago inspired her to create pieces with landscapes and flowers, particularly sunflowers. “There is a spiritual dimension to the howling of the wolf, cardinals perched on a limb or sunflowers blooming,” she says.

Perkowski first began to experiment with process after seeing other artists create glass mosaics. Her process begins with breaking bottles of various types with a hammer and finding wood by her home. With a design in mind, she then lays out pieces of glass on the wood to create a diorama. The wood is painted, and pieces are secured with resin. Sometimes a piece of glass falls into a different place and then the design may evolve.

An artist for more than 20 years, Hightower has an equally compelling story of art and process. She creates watercolor patchwork stitches on paper or canvas. She, too, began as a watercolor painter and holds signature status from the South Carolina Watermedia Society. This past year, Hightower spent some time reflecting on her art. “I decided to challenge myself and create pieces through building up layers to reveal what’s underneath,” she says. In sewing and stitching on paper and canvas, she pays homage to her grandmother who stitched quilts and patches until the end of her life at age 95. Hightower also has a love of folk art and creates based on what she has seen that touches her heart. One such creation is Freedom Flag, made from the clothes of a Black minister’s wife.

Her process begins with a design. She then paints in watercolor and adds layers. She will pre-punch a design with a sharp scientific needle in 140-pound watercolor paper. She then stitches and exposes layers from underneath. She may also add buttons from her grandmother’s collection.

All of these artists have their own unique and beautiful process for creating. Their work has evolved over the years and even within the process of creating one particular work.

Tryon Painters and Sculptors is located at 78 North Trade Street, Tryon. Learn more at TryonPaintersandSculptors.com.