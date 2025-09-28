Tryon Painters & Sculptors Introduces Its Newly Imagined Gallery Store

Tryon Painters and Sculptors (TPS), a membership-based nonprofit located in downtown Tryon, has rebranded its retail outlet as the TPS Gallery Store to showcase fine art created by its resident artists. The initiative reflects a change in mission as well as name.

TPS’s new approach to selling its members’ artwork was spearheaded by its board of directors and its executive director Cornelia Scibetta. Roseann Marconi, who has a background in interior design from the Naples, FL area, serves as the store manager. Recognizing the need for distinctive paintings for regional interior designers and homebuyers, the Gallery Store now features larger works.

“We had two mission-focused goals in mind when starting this improvement project,” says Scibetta. “The first was to make the Gallery Store an extension of the gallery exhibit space. A more clean and sleek display would allow for better appreciation of the art. The second goal was to allow for more of our members to consign their work in the Gallery Store. We have been successful with both. We have seen an increase in our membership, and feedback from visitors and members has been very positive.”

Transforming the store involved a reflective, months-long process. The Gallery Store changed its presentation in order to showcase carefully curated exhibits of available works. The space features high-quality, handcrafted items—from intricate jewelry to hand-thrown and sculpted pottery—all now given more space visually, inviting visitors to realize the skill involved in the process and to connect with the creative mind behind the work.

This new focus is meant to engage customers more fully in the buying experience. Visitors are invited to linger as staff members, trained in art appreciation and artist storytelling, share information about the consigned pieces.

For the local artists who are members of Tryon Painters & Sculptors, the impact has notable benefits. The shift has increased their visibility and sales of their work. “There are very unique items in the shop,” says artist Dee Santorini, “and everything from large paintings to go over your sofa to small sculptures and pottery. People come from all over—and return—to find unique treasures for their home.”

The success of the Tryon Painters & Sculptors Gallery Store suggests that for an arts-centric town like Tryon, investing in artists and the presentation of their work is not just a creative decision but a shrewd business move as well. Artists are able to earn more for their work, and Tryon retains its reputation as a destination for quality art.

The main Gallery curates seven exhibits a year, with a new show titled Untold Stories running from Saturday, October 4, to November 8. An opening reception for this all-member exhibition will be held on October 4 from 5–7 p.m.

Tryon Painters and Sculptors is located at 78 North Trade Street, Tryon. Learn more at TryonPaintersandSculptors.com.