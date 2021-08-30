Twigs and Leaves to Host Two Demos

Twigs and Leaves Gallery, in downtown Waynesville, hosts two demonstrations in September and October. First, on Saturday, September 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Franklin-based glass artist Tamara Klingsheim will create Tiffany-style stained glass art pieces using a technique in which each piece of glass is hand-cut, carefully ground and foiled before being soldered to other pieces, cleaned and polished for display.

“I have always loved dishes and glassware—the colors, designs, sparkle and shine,” says Klingsheim. “With the combinations of colored and textured glass, no two pieces are ever exactly alike.”

Saturday, October 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Waynesville-based artist Margaret Roberts demonstrates torn watercolor paper collage, a technique she developed around 20 years ago when she became frustrated by her attempts at watercolor painting and the amount of paper she was wasting. Roberts begins by painting a background and then enhancing it with pieces of torn watercolor paper with the white edges left on.

“I always encourage anyone who would like to add to the collage with my paper,” says Roberts. “I use random old pieces from my stash and some that are painted as I demonstrate.”

Twigs and Leaves Gallery is located at 98 North Main Street, Waynesville. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1-4 p.m. Learn more at TwigsandLeaves.com.