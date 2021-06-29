Twigs & Leaves Gallery Welcomes Cathryn Cooper

Brevard-based artist Cathryn Cooper will perform a graphite and acrylic painting demonstration Saturday, July 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Twigs & Leaves Gallery in downtown Waynesville. Gallery visitors can also enjoy live piano music and refreshments at the event, which is held in conjunction with the city’s Stars & Stripes Celebration.

“Cathryn Cooper is an amazing bundle of talent, always evolving as she experiments with unique techniques that keep her work fresh and exciting,” says Twigs & Leaves Gallery owner Carrie Keith. “Her demonstrations are delightful and informative.”

Cooper’s process begins with a drawing and shifts to layers of acrylic thinned with glazing medium and water. The layers create subtle changes in color, light and shadow. She also works in heavier layers of acrylic and glazes over them before drawing back into the painting, embellishing areas with lines from a soft graphite pencil.

“This is all done out of love for the simple acts of drawing and painting,” says Cooper. “Sitting in front of a blank canvas used to be a daunting prospect for me, but now I see it as an opportunity to bring an image to life.”

Cooper gains inspiration from the light and terrain of North Carolina’s mountainscapes as well as birds, flowers and other subjects found within. She describes her target audience as viewers who respond to the mood she establishes in her work.

“I enjoy portraying fleeting glimpses of those places I hold in my mind’s eye,” says Cooper. “Though I use photographs as a springboard to create a painting, the process becomes intuitive after a while and the vision starts to exist on its own.”

Twigs & Leaves Gallery features nature-related art and fine crafts created by more than 120 artisans, primarily but not exclusively from southern Appalachia. Each item in the gallery is handcrafted and one-of-a-kind.

Twigs and Leaves Gallery is located at 98 North Main Street, in Waynesville. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1–4 p.m. Learn more by visiting TwigsandLeaves.com or calling 828.456.1940 Follow the gallery on Facebook and Instagram @TwigsandLeavesGallery.