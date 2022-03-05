Two Drama Productions in March at The Franklin School of Innovation

The Franklin School of Innovation (FSI) Drama Club will present two productions on Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March 19: The Fairy Tale Network by John Woodard and The Complaint Department and Lemonade by Kamron Klitgaard. Both shows are produced by Pioneer Drama and both will be performed on Friday and Saturday nights.

“Both productions are fast-paced and silly with larger than life characters and situations,” says Chris Martin, middle school theatre arts teacher at FSI. “The Fairy Tale Network allows 5th and 6th graders to have fun with parodies of classic fairy tales and characters that add humor in the process. The Complaint Department and Lemonade allows characters to complain about outrageous situations while performing this farce where each character takes a seat at the complaint desk and takes a turn complaining on the other side as well.”

The shows help student actors focus on character development, comedic timing and delivery. Seventh grader Henry Thome, president of the FSI Drama Club, is senior stage manager for The Complaint Department and Lemonade. “I enjoy seeing the actors progress during rehearsals and their success on show day,” he says. “The feeling of accomplishment during the applause is unexplainable.”

These productions also provide an opportunity for students on the set crew to design and build simple but creative props and scenery. “Working with the FSI Set Crew has been the best part of my time at FSI so far,” says Skye Firestone, set crew leader and math teacher at the school.

“Students and staff alike are so hard working, creative and constantly blow me away with their ideas. Amidst the diligence there is a clear feeling of family and love that I’m so grateful to be a part of it.”

Shows begin at 5:30 p.m. and include an intermission with improv and concessions for sale. At the end of each night, there will be an opportunity to donate to The Asheville Survival Program and Haywood Street Congregation. The performances will be held outside at The Franklin School of Innovation, 21 Innovation Drive, Asheville. Tickets are $5 and guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to sit on.