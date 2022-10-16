Two New Exhibitions at the Folk Art Center

By Emma Castleberry

The Southern Highland Craft Guild has two new exhibitions on display at the Folk Art Center this fall. In the Focus Gallery, Inspiration features the work of six Guild members through November 15. In the Main Gallery, the New Member Exhibition will run through January 4, 2023.

Inspiration will include jewelry by Tom Reardon and Kathleen Doyle, fiber art by Elizabeth Garlington, ceramics by Tina Curry, wood work by Alan Hollar and wood furniture by Susan Link. “In preparing for this exhibit,” says Link, “I was deliberate about what I wanted to make and why. I wanted to keep things simple and I wanted to express my love of the natural world. The designs are simple and the decorative carving speaks to that element of the natural world in a quiet way.”

Garlington created 13 works of fiber art for Inspiration. “I believed it important that my body of work for Inspiration speak to the very tradition that inspired me to become a fiber artist 24 years ago—the beauty and visual impact of the traditional Churn Dash and Nine Patch quilt block patterns,” she says. “My more modern ventures in fabric collage and multimedia approaches to my craft will never leave me, but there is something quite solid and reassuring about traditional design images and processes. My return to the use of classic quilt patterns is, in a way, me coming home and full circle in my craft.”

The New Member Exhibition will feature work by 21 artisans that joined the Guild between 2019 and 2021. Clay artist Rex Redd says it took many years and plentiful encouragement—particularly from Guild member Bill Capshaw, who introduced Redd to pottery—before he was ready to submit his work for the Guild’s two-step jury process. “My early days of making things were inspired by poring over magazine articles and books about people who were considered masters of their craft,” says Redd. “Years later I had the opportunity to meet some of these icons in person. They were supportive and complimentary, and encouraged me to pursue what I previously thought was only reserved for those with ‘natural talent.’ I always keep that in mind when I’m approached by an aspiring craftsperson who has seen my work in publication or in galleries. Seeing those wide eyes and hints of self-doubt, I know the boost they can get from hearing that you were once in their shoes. The Guild fosters that sense of educating and helping the next generation of artists; one of the many reasons I am so proud to be a member.”

The Folk Art Center is located at Milepost 382 of the Blue Ridge Parkway, just north of the Highway 70 entrance in east Asheville. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Learn more at SouthernHighlandGuild.org.