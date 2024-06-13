Two North Carolina Authors to Sign Books at Biltmore Industries Homespun Museum

The Biltmore Industries Homespun Museum in Grovewood Village will host a book signing for North Carolina authors Joy Callaway and Sarah Loudin Thomas on Friday, June 14, from 1–3 p.m. The event is free to attend and copies of What the Mountains Remember by Callaway and These Tangled Threads by Thomas will be available to purchase.

What the Mountains Remember is set at the Grove Park Inn in 1931. “My novel was inspired by the 400 skilled laborers who built the Grove Park Inn, people whose contribution and craft would change the trajectory of Asheville forever to a retreat for rejuvenation and wellness and rest,” says Callaway. “The spirit of my novel honors people like those who built the handwoven wool operation at Biltmore Industries.” Other titles by Calloway include All the Pretty Places, The Grand Design, The Fifth Avenue Artists Society and Secret Sisters.

These Tangled Threads is set at the Homespun Museum. “Two of the main characters come from Biltmore Estate Industries to the cottages when they’re first built, Lorna as a master weaver, and Arthur as a woodworker,” says Thomas, who worked for six years in public relations for Biltmore. “As a writer, my characters feel incredibly real to me. Getting to give a talk and do a book signing in the place where they laughed, loved, and—let’s face it—made some poor decisions, is like getting to hang out with them in real life.” Thomas is also author of 2021 Selah Book of the Year The Right Kind of Fool and Miracle in a Dry Season, winner of the 2015 INSPY Award.

Biltmore Industries Homespun Museum is within Grovewood Village, located at 111 Grovewood Road, adjacent to and below the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking is available onsite. To learn more, visit Grovewood.com or call 828.214.7768.