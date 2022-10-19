Upcoming Exhibits and Events at Mica Gallery

Mica, a cooperative gallery of fine art and contemporary craft in Bakersville, continues to showcase the work of its members and invited guests on a rotating basis.

October’s special exhibition Mise en Place, features the work of Speckled Dog Pottery’s Robbie Bell. Bell is a chef and author of two cookbooks. His exhibit includes mixing bowls, baking dishes, plates, cups, platters and cake stands made of porcelaneous stoneware and electric-fired.

“We always hear that the ingredient should be honored in its preparation and presentation,” says Bell. “What better way to honor the humble tomato than to place it on a handcrafted plate?”

November’s featured artist is woodturner Nathan Favors. Each of Favors’ bowls, designed in collaboration with Mariella de Leeuw, is both sculptural and functional. His process includes studying the raw wood to determine how to best transform it into a piece of art while keeping its natural shape and lines intact as much as possible. Favors’ work at Mica is primarily contemporary pieces with simple, elegant shapes and soft, light tones. Some works have live edges while other edges are cut. Semi-precious stones are often incorporated into the wood.

“I love the marriage between wood and stones,” says Favors. “It adds a very unique look and feel.”

In December, the gallery will feature holiday-themed work including cards, ornaments and handmade stocking stuffers. Guest artists are Pam Brewer (ceramic sculpture), Nita Ford (textiles), Katherine McCarty (painting), Carmen Grier (painting), Dan Essig (sculpture and books), Valerie Berlage (wood) and Stacey Lane (jewelry).

In addition to the featured and guest artists, other Mica members with work on view are Vicki Essig, David Ross, Sondra Dorn, Fyreglas Studio, Lisa Joerling, Jean McLaughlin, Teresa Pietsch, Jenny Lou Sherburne, and Gay Smith.

Mica is located at 37 Mitchell Avenue in Bakersville. For more information, call 828.688.6422 or visit MicaGalleryNC.com. Follow the gallery on Facebook at Mica Gallery NC or on Instagram at MicaGalleryNC.