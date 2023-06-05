Uplifting Art by Stephanie Peterson Jones at Woolworth Walk in June

Woolworth Walk will highlight the recent illustrations and pottery of Stephanie Peterson Jones in the FW Gallery for the month of June. “I will have a combination of small original art on canvas (florals and folk art subjects), a large print of my most recent puzzle design which is a heavily illustrated map of the national parks, and some pottery pieces,” says Peterson Jones. “I want to show the range of media and styles that I use in the various artworks.”

Peterson Jones is known for uplifting and cheerful imagery in her illustrations and she has been creating art work for Ceaco Puzzles since 2020. Diversification is a joy for the artist, who is also an award-winning author. Her books include Peek-a-Moo, a children’s book that has been in print since 1998; Drawing for Joy, a book of 365 daily prompts to develop drawing skills and meditative practice; and You’re Retired, Now What?, a book of 52 lists for the newly retired. “Most artists these days have to diversify in order to make a living,” says Peterson Jones. “I am very lucky to have several areas in which I work—illustration, painting, pottery—and I love them all.”

There will be an opening reception at the gallery on Friday, June 2, and the exhibition runs through Thursday, June 29.

Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. For more information, call 828.254.9234 or visit WoolworthWalk.com.