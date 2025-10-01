Village Artist Market Opens in One of Many Signs of Rebirth in Biltmore Village

For owner Naomi Duncan, the Village Artist Market (VAM), located in Biltmore Village, began as a major shift in her own life and a desire to help artists affected by Hurricane Helene. “I moved to Asheville just a month before the Hurricane, leaving behind a 30-year career as a licensed mental health counselor,” Duncan says. “It was a leap of faith—a chance to start fresh and follow a long-held dream of being part of the art world in a more direct, hands-on way. I believe in the power of creativity to heal and connect people, and that belief became the foundation for this space. The gallery came together through community support, the incredible talent of local artists and a deep desire to create something meaningful and accessible in the heart of Biltmore Village.”

The artist collective features more than 40 local artists working in a range of fine arts and crafts, and Duncan sees the VAM as a “beacon of hope and renewal.” Upcoming events include a Fall Art Walk with live art demos and extended hours, a Meet the Makers weekend in November and, in December, a Holiday Market. In addition, VAM will offer hands-on classes led by its artists. “Everything in the market is handcrafted with intention and care,” says Duncan. “When people shop with us, they’re not just buying a beautiful piece of art—they’re supporting someone’s passion and helping sustain the local creative economy.”

Eileen Bos is among the collective’s artists that will be teaching classes. A self-taught multimedia sculpture artist, she has made a study of philosophy, theology, metaphysics and quantum sciences. “I am currently developing classes that fuse both hands-on art with quantum sciences and metaphysics,” Bos says. “My goal is to help empower people, and restore and activate the intuitive knowledge we each have built within us already.” She will also lead the Book Sculpture Club. “Each month we will gather to sculpt and illuminate our books as we listen to the audio version of the book together,” she says.

A native of Scotland, Patricia Cotterill paints animal life, still life, figures and interiors. Her work has been featured on the set of a TV sitcom, purchased for the HGTV Urban Oasis series and included in the Art for the Traditional Home book series. “I’m excited to be part of a space that values and uplifts local artists,” Cotterill says. “Being represented by Village Artist Market offers the chance to share my work with a wider audience and to be part of a supportive creative community. Local galleries like this one are essential because they give artists a platform to be seen, while also enriching the community by making art accessible and fostering connections between artists and neighbors.”

Handcrafted items available at the VAM include paintings, pottery, glasswork, jewelry, woodwork, textiles, metalwork, sculptures and mixed media pieces.

“At the Village Artist Market, I’m proud to say that we’re not just offering pretty things to hang on your wall or set upon a table,” says Bos. “Each piece at the VAM is thoughtfully created by hand by our beloved artists, and we’re offering positive, fully immersive experiences that allow us to uplift one another and share that joy in a ripple effect we hope will extend outward to revitalize our community in brand-new, exciting ways.”

Village Artist Market is located at 32 All Souls Crescent, in Biltmore Village. Fall hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 12-5 p.m. Learn more at VillageArtistMarket.com.