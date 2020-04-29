Virtual Options Abound at Sun Dragon Art & Fiber in Brevard

Though Sun Dragon Art & Fiber is currently closed to walk-in traffic, the downtown Brevard shop offers many options for fiber artists and crafters seeking supplies, instruction and project ideas. Free shipping is available on all orders, and Facetime or Zoom shopping sessions are free of charge and available by appointment. An online shop is now open as well.

“Community is the cornerstone of our business, as is building relationships,” says Sun Dragon owner Rebecca Smith. “We are usually swamped with class attendees and people coming in for one-on-one help and we are working to provide those services virtually.”

One-on-one Zoom lessons are now offered at $15 per session. Unlimited help on an ongoing project is also available with fees starting at $25 and varying depending on the intricacy of the project. Sit ‘n stitch, or knit nights (sessions which let knitters share what they’re working on, seek advice and enjoy the company of others), are held via Zoom until further notice. These virtual meetings take place each Tuesday and Friday from 6–9 p.m.

“Virtual knit nights are going well,” says Smith. “It has been great to talk to regulars, as well as make new connections with those who can’t usually attend the in-person sessions due to schedule or geography.”

For people looking to take on a new project, Sun Dragon has two YouTube channels for inspiration: Sun Dragon Sideshow, in which Smith and her assistant Liz discuss their own ongoing projects and available products; and Sun Dragon Tips & Tricks, where Smith conducts tutorials on specific stitches and techniques.

For details on online offerings, call 828.877.3550, visit SunDragonArtandFiber.com or email rebecca@sundragonartandfiber.com. The code to join Sit ‘n Stitch sessions via Zoom is Zoom.us/j/8288773550. The online shop is located at Sun-Dragon-Art-Fiber.ShopLightSpeed.com. Schedule changes will be posted on social media or through email newsletters.